Published: 4:37 PM September 15, 2021

This week's book reviews are The Hugasaurus by Rachel Bright and Chris Chatterton, reviewed by Joanna Sellick. The adult book is The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa, reviewed by Jacqui Howchin.

The Hugasaurus by Rachel Bright and Chris Chatterton.

The Hugasaurus by Rachel Bright and Chris Chatterton, - Credit: WATERSTONES

From the mind of children's author Rachel Bright, comes a new tale in the DinoFeelings series. The Hugasaurus is a heart-warming picture book about a young dinosaur called Hugasaur who ventures out into the big wide world for the first time.

Hugasaurus wants nothing more than to make friends and play, but when her new pals start to squabble, she isn't sure what to do. Can she find a way to bring everyone together again?

Of course Hugasaurus can! Maybe all the dinosaurs will learn a valuable lesson; a little act of kindness can create a world of kind people.

With beautifully drawn illustrations, this book is perfect for your little ones just starting nursery or reception. It is a tale of being brave, forging friendships and, most importantly, the power of hugs! If you enjoy this book, The Worrysaurus is also available now.

The Cat Who saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa

Sometimes everything good in the world aligns and the perfect little book is born. The Cat Who saved Books is one of those perfectly packaged little gems that will charm and enthral any reader.

The story begins with the death of Natsuki’s grandfather. All alone in the world he retreats to the comfort of his grandfather's second-hand bookshop until a ginger tabby called Tiger wanders into the bookshop and challenges him to help on three missions to save books.

The first mission concerns a man who says he loved books but locked them away on bookshelves. The second one is someone who cuts up books to help people read as fast as they can. The third one is a publisher who only sell bestsellers.

The importance of books and reading are at the heart of this novel. It is a heartwarming adventure story for readers who love books deeply and don't want them to disappear.

Now all that remains is to work out the logistics of having our own bookshop cat.























