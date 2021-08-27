News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
This week's Hunts Post book reviews

Debbie Davies

Published: 2:50 PM August 27, 2021   
Family Business by Victoria Glendinning - Review by Jacqui Howchin

The department store was the mainstay of every British town. From Harrods to the small independent family-run store, they were loved by everyone and were an integral part of the local community.

Sadly these institutions are now on the decline and in St.Neots we have lost Barretts, followed a few years later by Beales. John Lewis now remains one of the last companies still flying the department store flag. 

In Family Business, Victoria Glendinning has been given unprecedented access to the John Lewis company and family archives. Dreaming of a better life, John Lewis travelled to London at the start of what was to become a retail revolution.

By 1864, he had opened his first tiny store in Oxford Street, quickly expanding as the public embraced his store as a recreational experience.

It is a story of a toxic relationship between father and sons. At its worst moments blackmail, kidnapping and much litigation, but ultimately the family never broke up and the partnership model was eventually realised and still exists today.

It is a fascinating rags to riches story concluding with the assessment of the position of John Lewis today and whether institutions like it have a place in our future.

One of Us is Lying by Karen M. McManus - Review by Joanna Sellick

One of Us is Lying is the book that introduced me to the world of teenage crime/thriller books.

As someone who loves crime shows but finds adult thrillers too intense, this genre is the perfect remedy and is well suited to younger minds who enjoy a good murder mystery.

The story focuses on five students who are sent to detention, except gossip-king Simon doesn’t come out alive. As the only other people in the room, our four remaining students are at the heart of the investigation, and hidden secrets will be exposed. 

This is an addictive, read-in-one-sitting novel with a twist that will have you wanting to reread it all over again, looking for those clues you missed.

The author's follow-up novels One of Us is Next and Two Can Keep a Secret shouldn’t be ignored either! 

