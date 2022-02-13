Opinion

The Boy at the Back of the Class by Onjali Q Rauf is our children's book review. - Credit: WATERSTONS ST NEOTS

This week as the shortlist for the 2022 Waterstones Children's book Prize is announced it seems like the perfect opportunity to look back and celebrate one of the previous winners.

The Boy at the back of the Class' was the worthy winner of the title in 2019. Onjali's inspiration for the story came from her time working with children in refugee camps.

Books are the perfect way to introduce difficult subjects to children and Onjali does this but in a funny and very uplifting way.

The story starts when a new boy joins their class and a group of children try to befriend him.

They soon learn that Ahmet is a refugee and has been separated from his family. None of the grown-ups seem to be able to help him, so the friends come up with a daring plan that leads to an extraordinary adventure.

This will be a challenging read for some children but one that will leave a lasting impression. It absolutely deserves it's status as a 'new classic'.