Review

Book Review: The Whale Who Wanted More by Rachel Bright. - Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS

This is a beautiful picture book story of Humphrey, the Whale, who cruises through the ocean collecting objects looking to find one that will make him feel complete and happy.

Yet, no matter how many goodies he gathers, they are never shiny enough and he never feels whole.

Could it be something else, not possessions, that will make Humphrey happy?

It will take a small crab with ‘a curious stalk of an eye’ to open Humphrey’s eyes and heart and see what is important in life.

This heart-warming rhyming story of friendship encourages sharing and kindness, and is perfect for reading aloud.

It is from the creators of the bestselling and award winning The Lion Inside collection and beautifully illustrated by Jim Field.