Review
Book Review: The Whale Who Wanted More by Rachel Bright
Kate Smith
- Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS
This is a beautiful picture book story of Humphrey, the Whale, who cruises through the ocean collecting objects looking to find one that will make him feel complete and happy.
Yet, no matter how many goodies he gathers, they are never shiny enough and he never feels whole.
Could it be something else, not possessions, that will make Humphrey happy?
It will take a small crab with ‘a curious stalk of an eye’ to open Humphrey’s eyes and heart and see what is important in life.
This heart-warming rhyming story of friendship encourages sharing and kindness, and is perfect for reading aloud.
It is from the creators of the bestselling and award winning The Lion Inside collection and beautifully illustrated by Jim Field.
Most Read
- 1 Bypass and junction improvements preferred plan for St Ives
- 2 Plumbing ringleader who ‘traded under multiple names’ jailed
- 3 Supermarkets issue urgent product recall after salmonella found in products
- 4 BID's new Huntingdon town manager
- 5 St Neots man in court on drugs charges
- 6 Former Wisbech mayor Aigars Balsevics charged with rape
- 7 Cannabis plants worth £640,000 raided by police at property
- 8 Serious case review launched into death of Teddie Mitchell
- 9 Bid to store 40ft crane sections is rejected
- 10 Court appearance for man and woman after cannabis factory discovered