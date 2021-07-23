News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Things to do >

Book Review: Great North Road by Steve Silk

Logo Icon

Jacqui Howchin

Published: 6:00 PM July 23, 2021   
Great North Road by Steve Silk.

Great North Road by Steve Silk. - Credit: WATERSTONES

In Huntingdonshire you are never far away from a slice of history and nowhere more so than along the route of the original Great North Road.

As the era of the motor car took over the original route has now on paper at least been replaced by the A1 but look closely and it is still possible to follow all the markers from London to Edinburgh.

Following the writings of Charles G Harper who a century ago had set out to do just the same thing, Steve Silk got on his bike and over a 14-day period successfully managed to trace the original road uncovering many interesting places and facts along the way.

This isn't a book about cycling, it's a book about a road. The Great North Road - undoubtedly the most romantic and most historic highway in the United Kingdom.

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police appeal after car hit railings in Cromwell Road in St Neots on Sunday.

Woman, 33, hospitalised after Range Rover smashes into metal railings

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Steve Count

Cambridgeshire County Council | Special Report

Tories throw ‘toys from the pram’ and storm out following lost vote 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for information following crash at Tillbrook

Motorcyclist rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Mark Rulman from Warboys died on Monday July 12.

‘He will be deeply missed’ - Man named in Spittals Interchange fatal

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus