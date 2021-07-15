News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Hunts Post Adult Book Review: Summer Water by Sarah Moss

Jacqui Howchin

Published: 6:00 PM July 15, 2021   
Hunts Post Adult Book Review of Summer Water by Sarah Moss.

People watching is one of the most interesting things to do when you are on holiday.

But when you are holed up in a cabin in the wilds of Scotland and it's raining, as it can only rain in Scotland, there is really nothing else to do.

'Summer Water is not so much a novel as a collection of monologues as the vacationers ponder their own lives and comment on those in the cabins around them.

The prose is beautiful with lyrical descriptions of the countryside and some completely hilarious thoughts and behaviours from some of the characters. 

We have some bored, discontented families, stroppy teenagers and those from an older generation, and all have a story to tell.

Linked narratives build to a dramatic and satisfying ending. This is a small gem of a book.

