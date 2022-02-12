News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Things to do >

Review

Pandora by Susan Stokes-Chapman is our adult book review this week

Logo Icon

Teresa Knight

Published: 12:15 PM February 12, 2022
Pandora by Susan Stokes-Chapman.

Pandora by Susan Stokes-Chapman. - Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS

Simply put, February 2022 may well have yielded a Book of the Year contender for me already.

Beautifully written, filled with wonderful descriptions of Georgian London, from the hell holes of the docks to the rarefied salons of the upper classes, this is a hugely enjoyable tale.

Also entwined with this, is a mysterious and intriguing story of Greek artefacts and an imaginative, original story for Pandora’s Box.

Dora and Edward make likeable and sympathetic main characters but all of the many people we meet only add to this thrilling debut, in particular you may not feel so harshly towards magpies after reading this book. 

In some ways however, as already, mentioned the real star of the show is the incredible descriptions of London.

You can see, feel and almost smell it all. Imagine Pride and Prejudice with a dash of suspenseful mystery and you will not go far wrong! Excellent start to the reading year

Books
St Neots News

Don't Miss

Ian Clitheroe has died after the assault in Huntingdon High Street on Sunday.

Cambs Live News

Man who was assaulted in Huntingdon on Sunday has died

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Health Security Agency dealing with 'small number of children and nursery staff' at incident in Brampton

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Cause of incident at Kindred Nursery in Brampton still unknown

Alexander Gilham

person
Justin Elson was jailed for 18 months for a sexual assault in Huntingdon.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man jailed for sexual assault in Huntingdon

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
There are limited parking spaces on St Neots Market Square.

Columnists

Join the debate about parking in St Neots

Stephen Ferguson

Logo Icon