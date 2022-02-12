Review

Simply put, February 2022 may well have yielded a Book of the Year contender for me already.

Beautifully written, filled with wonderful descriptions of Georgian London, from the hell holes of the docks to the rarefied salons of the upper classes, this is a hugely enjoyable tale.

Also entwined with this, is a mysterious and intriguing story of Greek artefacts and an imaginative, original story for Pandora’s Box.

Dora and Edward make likeable and sympathetic main characters but all of the many people we meet only add to this thrilling debut, in particular you may not feel so harshly towards magpies after reading this book.

In some ways however, as already, mentioned the real star of the show is the incredible descriptions of London.

You can see, feel and almost smell it all. Imagine Pride and Prejudice with a dash of suspenseful mystery and you will not go far wrong! Excellent start to the reading year