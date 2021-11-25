Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead is the adult book review for this week.

Shortlisted for the Booker Prize this year, this lovely book is an epic tale of flying planes, moonshine and one woman's determination to forge her own path.

Marian Graves is an inspirational heroine who's life story spans the 20th Century.

Rescued from a shipwreck as a child she is brought up by her uncle in the backwaters of Montana, where a daredevil pair of crop-duster pilots inspire her need to fly.

Her life follows this aerial path and includes becoming the infatuation of a moonshinekingpin, through the war years in the UK and up to her final days attempting to fly around the globe via the Poles.

The story is given an up-to-date aspect as Hadley Baxter, an actress in Hollywood, is hired to bring Maggie's life to the big screen. My book of the year!