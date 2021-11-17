Henri Koskinen knows that the answer to perfection lies in mathematics.

He calculates everything down to the last decimal so when his brother unexpectedly dies leaving him an Adventure Park to run, his life is thrown into chaos.

He is faced with peculiar employees, dodgy business deals and his very life in peril as the criminals his brother had borrowed from chase their money. Most of all though he is floored by love and that he can't fix with a spreadsheet!

This is everything we have come to expect from Scandinavian authors. If you loved 'The Hundred Year Old Man' or 'A man called Ove' then this is the book for you.

It is full of tension, absurd situations but most of all rich quirky characters that you will fall in love with and the joy of passages that will make you laugh out loud.