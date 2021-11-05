Hunts Post Adult Book Review: Snow by John Banville

Snow by John Banville is our adult book review of the week. - Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS

On a cold, snowy day in County Wexford, in Ireland St John Stafford is called in from Dublin to investigate a violent death.

It is no less a body in the library and the manor house setting seems to follow many crime fiction tropes. Yet what I really liked about this particular story is the depth that John Banville brings to his characters and their setting.

Mid century Ireland has many secrets and resentments, many between Catholics and Protestants, many between the church and the laity and Banville skilfully traverses this terrain and draws the reader in.

His hero is a great narrator and you are led well towards the great twist at the conclusion.

If you are a fan of Agatha Christie then you will love this story, and the second story in the series April in Spain is already published and available.