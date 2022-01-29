News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
BOOK REVIEW: The Maid by Nita Prose

Jacqui Howchin

Published: 3:30 PM January 29, 2022
This week's adult book review is The Maid by Nita Prose.

This week's adult book review is The Maid by Nita Prose.

The new year is with us and the first of 2022’s fantastic debut books has arrived.

From the very beginning you are going to fall in love with Molly the maid. She works to her own code of conduct and struggles to read other people.

Her love of cleaning and her attention to detail, though, make her the perfect maid.

All alone in the world she’s used to being invisible in her job at the Regency Grand Hotel but when Molly discovers one of the guests dead in his room it all becomes one mess that is too much for Molly to clean up on her own.

She has to learn quickly who she can trust as things spiral out of control for her.

This is a charming debut novel that is a cross between the characterisation that we found in Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine and the humour of a Richard Osman crime novel.

St Neots News

