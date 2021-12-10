News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Things to do >

Adult Book Review: Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake

Logo Icon

Kate Smith

Published: 11:00 AM December 10, 2021
Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake.

Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake. - Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS

Merlin Sheldrake, a biologist from Cambridge University, writes his first book, Entangled Life, and it becomes a success immediately, it is shortlisted for the British Book Awards and becomes a BBC Radio 4 Book of the Week.

Its success is not just Merlin’s amazing writing but the revelations he shares with his readers. 

He explores the spectacular and unknown world of fungi. Neither plant nor animal, fungi are found in the soil, the air and even our bodies. They can be microscopic or weigh tens of thousands of tonnes.

They can digest rock, survive in space, thrive on nuclear radiation, and even solve problems without a brain. They give us bread, alcohol, life saving medicines, and yet we know so little about them. 

Entangled Life is a mind-blowing journey into the kingdom of fungi and how they are key to understanding our planet. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.

St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Ives Cattle Market took place on Mondays and the pubs were open all day.

Nostalgia

Karl Brockett writes about the history of St Ives

Karl Brockett

Logo Icon
Wilf Wrench had a visit from The Marstock Military Vehicle Group on Remembrance Sunday.

Heritage | Gallery

'He is our hero' - D-day veteran Wilf, 102, gets surprise visit

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry...

Cambs Live News

House fire that killed two children will not have further electrical checks

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
A horse rider has been injured on Ramsey Road in Warboys

Horse rider injured in crash on Ramsey Road in Warboys

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon