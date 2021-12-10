Merlin Sheldrake, a biologist from Cambridge University, writes his first book, Entangled Life, and it becomes a success immediately, it is shortlisted for the British Book Awards and becomes a BBC Radio 4 Book of the Week.

Its success is not just Merlin’s amazing writing but the revelations he shares with his readers.

He explores the spectacular and unknown world of fungi. Neither plant nor animal, fungi are found in the soil, the air and even our bodies. They can be microscopic or weigh tens of thousands of tonnes.

They can digest rock, survive in space, thrive on nuclear radiation, and even solve problems without a brain. They give us bread, alcohol, life saving medicines, and yet we know so little about them.

Entangled Life is a mind-blowing journey into the kingdom of fungi and how they are key to understanding our planet. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.