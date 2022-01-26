Huntingdonshire History Festival returns this summer

The Huntingdonshire History Festival will return in July for its third annual event.

The last festival, held in 2019, saw more than 150 activities in Huntingdon, Ramsey, Sawtry and St Neots and included reenactments, guided walks, lectures, children’s activities and film nights which were attended by more than 10,000 people.

The 2022 festival will be launching with a large scale Civil War reenactment on Castle Hill Huntingdon over the weekend of July 2/3 reliving the events of August 1645 when King Charles I attacked the garrison of Huntingdon.

Festival organiser Matthew Calleway says the festival is looking to expand this year to include a wider variety of events across Huntingdonshire including guided historic town tours, nature walks, a series of talks, ghost walks, concerts, children’s activity days, artists workshops and pop-up exhibitions.

"We are really excited to be delivering a festival of events again and showcasing to residents and visitors the incredible and varied local history in our community.”

As in previous years, all events will be free with tickets available to order in advance on Eventbrite. More information can be found on the group's Facebook or Instagram page or online at: www.huntshistoryfest.com.