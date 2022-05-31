Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Don't miss the fantastic Jubilee celebrations taking place in Huntingdonshire

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 9:06 AM May 31, 2022
Updated: 2:08 PM May 31, 2022
St Neots Canine friends Neptune and Truffle dressed up and ready to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee.

St Neots Canine friends Neptune and Truffle dressed up and ready to celebrate the Jubilee - Credit: Terra Everly

With only a few days to go until the celebrations properly get underway for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, have a look at just some of the events happening in your towns and villages in the second part of our Listings Guide.

St Neots

June 2 - Jubilee Tea and Cake at St May's Church, Eynesbury, from 10am-2pm.

June 3 - St Neots Parish Church tower opening. From 10am-2pm, residents are invited to climb to the top for a view across town to celebrate the tower's opening.

June 3 - Jubilee Craft Beer, Wine & Gin Festival with live music at Brook House front garden from 11am-9pm. Entry is £10.

June 3 - Royal Tea and Talks at St Neots Museum from 11am-3:30pm. Refreshments are available whilst the curator briefly takes a light-hearted look at St Neots links to Royalty from Roman times to the present day.

June 5 - Jubilee Messy Church at St Neots Parish Church. Visitors should bring their own teddy bears for a picnic at the church at 3:30pm, followed by prosecco and cake at 4:30pm and a thanksgiving service at 6pm.

Hemingford Abbots & Hemingford Grey

June 1 - Hemingford Hub Tea Party. Join Hub members and Hemingford Ladies Choir on Manor Road at 3-5pm.

June 2 - Picnic in the Park at Hemingford Abbots Playing Field and Village Hall from 1-6pm. Bring your own picnic and enjoy stalls, a hog roast courtesy of Axe & Compasses, live music, and more.

June 2 - Bring your own picnics to enjoy an informal Jubilee picnic at Daintree Green Hemingford Grey from 1-4pm.

June 2 to June 3 - Children's entertainment and inflatables at the Hemingford pavilion from 5-9pm.

June 3 - Music Night and BBQ on the playfield at Hemingford pavilion from 6-10pm. It is featuring music from the 50s onwards.

June 4 - A River Pageant will feature a flotilla of boats parading down the river, starting at the Bailey Bridge in Hemingford Abbots from 5:30 onwards. The boats are estimated to arrive at the Regatta Field from 6pm onwards.

June 5 - St Margaret's Church, Hemingford Abbots Civic Service from 9:30am.

June 5 - Picnic at the Pavilion (Big Sunday Lunch) at the Hemingford pavilion from 12-8pm. Live music from the Knottleys and songs from St Ives Youth Theatre musicals will accompany the picnic activities.

Huntingdon Methodist Church

May 30 to June 2 - Refreshments, displays, memorabilia and audio visuals of the coronation from 10am to midday.

June 3 - Community Afternoon Tea with displays, children's entertainment and a performance from the Military Wives Choir from 2.30-5pm.

June 4 - Messy Church from 2-4pm.

June 5 - Pentecost Sunday Service - All Age Worship with Rev James Bamber at 10:30am.

Grafham

June 2 - Rumble Live's Big family campout starts at 4pm. There will be three 60-minute woodland laser tag sessions, evening campfire food and breakfast. Tickets are £50 and entry is £20 for those who wish to camp only.

Huntingdon

June 2 to June 5 - Jubilee weekend at the Lord Protector Pub & Sports Bar with karaoke followed by live music on Sunday.

Stukeley

June 5 - Platinum Jubilee Church Service at Stukeley Meadows Primary School, hosted by Charlie Newcombe from 10:30am-12pm.

Pidley

June 3 - Pidley Community Centre Jubilee celebrations with a picnic, bouncy castles, cakes and drinks from noon.

Hartford

June 5 - Hardy Close Jubilee street party with an optional 50's style theme, games and prizes.

June 5 - Hartford Street party with the theme 'Don't be lonely on this special national holiday'. Older members of the community are invited to the Village Hall for tea, cakes and 50's/60 music from 3-5:30pm.

St Ives

June 3 - Multi-Faith Service in Market Hill featuring prayers, hymns and thanksgiving offered by representatives of different faith traditions starting at 11am.

June 4 - Jubilee party at the Ivy Leaf Club from 8pm-12am. Entry is £8, and the event is supporting the British Legion and Jubilee celebrations.

Ramsey Rural Museum

June 3 - Visit Ramsey Rural Museum from 6:30-9:30pm for a talk about Hereward the Wake, The Normans and Mia's Bayeux tapestry story. Entry is £10 per person.

June 4 - From 10am-6pm, there will be a living history day full of battles, weapons, birds of prey, crafts, music, food, a bar and more. To find out more, visit www.ramseyruralmuseum.co.uk

If you, or anyone you know, are hosting a Jubilee themed event that we may have missed, please contact Alexander.Gilham@archant.co.uk or Debbie.Davies@archant.co.uk and let us know what you have planned.



The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Royal Family
Huntingdon News
St Neots News
St Ives News

