With only a few days to go until the celebrations properly get underway for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, have a look at just some of the events happening in your towns and villages in the second part of our Listings Guide.

St Neots

June 2 - Jubilee Tea and Cake at St May's Church, Eynesbury, from 10am-2pm.

June 3 - St Neots Parish Church tower opening. From 10am-2pm, residents are invited to climb to the top for a view across town to celebrate the tower's opening.

June 3 - Jubilee Craft Beer, Wine & Gin Festival with live music at Brook House front garden from 11am-9pm. Entry is £10.

June 3 - Royal Tea and Talks at St Neots Museum from 11am-3:30pm. Refreshments are available whilst the curator briefly takes a light-hearted look at St Neots links to Royalty from Roman times to the present day.

June 5 - Jubilee Messy Church at St Neots Parish Church. Visitors should bring their own teddy bears for a picnic at the church at 3:30pm, followed by prosecco and cake at 4:30pm and a thanksgiving service at 6pm.

Hemingford Abbots & Hemingford Grey

June 1 - Hemingford Hub Tea Party. Join Hub members and Hemingford Ladies Choir on Manor Road at 3-5pm.

June 2 - Picnic in the Park at Hemingford Abbots Playing Field and Village Hall from 1-6pm. Bring your own picnic and enjoy stalls, a hog roast courtesy of Axe & Compasses, live music, and more.

June 2 - Bring your own picnics to enjoy an informal Jubilee picnic at Daintree Green Hemingford Grey from 1-4pm.

June 2 to June 3 - Children's entertainment and inflatables at the Hemingford pavilion from 5-9pm.

June 3 - Music Night and BBQ on the playfield at Hemingford pavilion from 6-10pm. It is featuring music from the 50s onwards.

June 4 - A River Pageant will feature a flotilla of boats parading down the river, starting at the Bailey Bridge in Hemingford Abbots from 5:30 onwards. The boats are estimated to arrive at the Regatta Field from 6pm onwards.

June 5 - St Margaret's Church, Hemingford Abbots Civic Service from 9:30am.

June 5 - Picnic at the Pavilion (Big Sunday Lunch) at the Hemingford pavilion from 12-8pm. Live music from the Knottleys and songs from St Ives Youth Theatre musicals will accompany the picnic activities.

Huntingdon Methodist Church

May 30 to June 2 - Refreshments, displays, memorabilia and audio visuals of the coronation from 10am to midday.

June 3 - Community Afternoon Tea with displays, children's entertainment and a performance from the Military Wives Choir from 2.30-5pm.

June 4 - Messy Church from 2-4pm.

June 5 - Pentecost Sunday Service - All Age Worship with Rev James Bamber at 10:30am.

Grafham

June 2 - Rumble Live's Big family campout starts at 4pm. There will be three 60-minute woodland laser tag sessions, evening campfire food and breakfast. Tickets are £50 and entry is £20 for those who wish to camp only.

Huntingdon

June 2 to June 5 - Jubilee weekend at the Lord Protector Pub & Sports Bar with karaoke followed by live music on Sunday.

Stukeley

June 5 - Platinum Jubilee Church Service at Stukeley Meadows Primary School, hosted by Charlie Newcombe from 10:30am-12pm.

Pidley

June 3 - Pidley Community Centre Jubilee celebrations with a picnic, bouncy castles, cakes and drinks from noon.

Hartford

June 5 - Hardy Close Jubilee street party with an optional 50's style theme, games and prizes.

June 5 - Hartford Street party with the theme 'Don't be lonely on this special national holiday'. Older members of the community are invited to the Village Hall for tea, cakes and 50's/60 music from 3-5:30pm.

St Ives

June 3 - Multi-Faith Service in Market Hill featuring prayers, hymns and thanksgiving offered by representatives of different faith traditions starting at 11am.

June 4 - Jubilee party at the Ivy Leaf Club from 8pm-12am. Entry is £8, and the event is supporting the British Legion and Jubilee celebrations.

Ramsey Rural Museum

June 3 - Visit Ramsey Rural Museum from 6:30-9:30pm for a talk about Hereward the Wake, The Normans and Mia's Bayeux tapestry story. Entry is £10 per person.

June 4 - From 10am-6pm, there will be a living history day full of battles, weapons, birds of prey, crafts, music, food, a bar and more. To find out more, visit www.ramseyruralmuseum.co.uk

If you, or anyone you know, are hosting a Jubilee themed event that we may have missed, please contact Alexander.Gilham@archant.co.uk or Debbie.Davies@archant.co.uk and let us know what you have planned.








