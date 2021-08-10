News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Things to do >

Music festival raises money to support mental health

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:00 PM August 10, 2021   
Americana performing at the West Fest event in Hail Weston on August 7.

Americana performing at the West Fest event in Hail Weston on August 7. - Credit: WEST FEST

The annual West Fest music and beer festival has raised more then £1,000 for the mental health charity MIND.


West Fest, the annual music and beer festival held at The Royal Oak in Hail Weston has raised £1,063.84 for MIND, the mental Health Charity.

The event, held on August 7,  attracted more than 250 people and as all the bands who took part waived their performance fee. The event raised £1063.84 and all the money raised on the day went directly to the charity.

“It is testament to the brilliance of all the bands who played that we were able to raise so much money across a single day,” explained Reuben Milne, one of the directors of the village's Royal Oak pub.

“We raised as much this year as we did in 2019 and this was a smaller event in order to try and keep all the staff, bands and music fans as safe as possible in the circumstances.

"We’ve all missed live music over the last 18 months and it was wonderful to bring that experience back to our community – and for such a good cause.”



Most Read

  1. 1 Huntingdon man jailed after weekend of threats and violence
  2. 2 Delays expected as road in St Neots closes until September
  3. 3 Police seal off roads to hold back protestors at Camp Beagle
  1. 4 Do you remember the old Megatron spaceship restaurant?
  2. 5 Doctor’s legacy lives on in Hinchingbrooke Hospital
  3. 6 Proposed plans to build medical waste incinerator
  4. 7 A Level Results 2021: 'Bright future' for students at Longsands Academy
  5. 8 Woman encourages others to speak out against domestic violence
  6. 9 A Level Results 2021: Joy for students at Kimbolton School
  7. 10 Men's mental health group expands in St Neots
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Just an example of the breakfast food on offer at The Old Bridge in Huntingdon.

Huntingdon home to one of the most 'luxurious' breakfasts in the UK

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Philip and Rebecca Rayner who run Glebe Farm at King's Ripton, near Huntingdon.

Family farmers win court case against oat milk giants

Tom Henman

Logo Icon
Mel Coloma, from Huntingdon, works at Hinchingbrooke Hospital - but she could have been a Spice Girl.

Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Huntingdon singer almost a Spice Girl works at Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
The 2021 Huntingdon Carnival will take place on August 7/8.

Flypast and family fun at Huntingdon Carnival

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus