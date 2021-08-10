Published: 4:00 PM August 10, 2021

West Fest, the annual music and beer festival held at The Royal Oak in Hail Weston has raised £1,063.84 for MIND, the mental Health Charity.

The event, held on August 7, attracted more than 250 people and as all the bands who took part waived their performance fee. The event raised £1063.84 and all the money raised on the day went directly to the charity.

“It is testament to the brilliance of all the bands who played that we were able to raise so much money across a single day,” explained Reuben Milne, one of the directors of the village's Royal Oak pub.

“We raised as much this year as we did in 2019 and this was a smaller event in order to try and keep all the staff, bands and music fans as safe as possible in the circumstances.

"We’ve all missed live music over the last 18 months and it was wonderful to bring that experience back to our community – and for such a good cause.”







