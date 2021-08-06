Published: 11:03 AM August 6, 2021

After a break last year due to Covid 19, The Huntingdon Carnival and Live in the Park return this year and will take place on August 7/8.

There will be all the fun of the fair again in 2021 with charity stalls, a craft marquee, arena entertainment, and a food and beer tent.

On the Sunday, which is Live in the Park, there are local bands performing from the stage. Both events start at midday. The carnival parade theme this year is ‘The Greatest Showman’.

Huntingdon Carnival, after a break of 13 years, became the project and legacy, of Bill Hensley when he was mayor of Huntingdon.

He says: "Five years ago, that dream came true when the revamped carnival parade took place on the second week of August.

"Huntingdon Community Radio also joined this weekend to bring their Live In the Park on that same weekend after out growing their present location in Broomfield Park.

"From that day on, the Huntingdon Carnival has grown into the biggest free to enter event in Huntingdon.

"Every year of the event we have been lucky to have a fly past by the British Memorial Flight, which has included a Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane and this year we are lucky enough to have a Spitfire flypast on both days.

The parade will leave from the Market Square and will be lead by two Shire horses pulling the carriage with the Carnival Queen and Huntingdon mayor and mayoress.

Arena entertainment includes 'try your own circus tricks, ukuleles, food outlets. funfair and bar.



