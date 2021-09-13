News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Gliding experience to thank paramedics

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:11 AM September 13, 2021   
Paramedics were treated to a flying day at the Nene Valley Flying Club.

Paramedics were treated to a flying day at the Nene Valley Flying Club. - Credit: NENE VALLEY FLYING CLUB

The Nene Valley Gliding Club, which is based at Upwood Airfield, near Ramsey, held a very special Flying Day for the East of England Ambulance Service paramedics on September 8.

The objectives were  to thank paramedics who have worked so tirelessly, not only during the current pandemic, but at all other times and to give them the experience of enjoying a glider flight.

Secondly to raise funds for the Addenbrookes’ Hospital Oncology Unit.

The third reason was to remember glider pilot Roland ‘Roly’ Taylor. Roly was a valued member of the club for several years and his "enthusiasm was matched by his generosity and commitment", say the club.

Sadly, he was lost to cancer in 2017 despite the fantastic care which he received from the Oncology Unit at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Roly’s daughter, Claire, a senior medical technician with the ambulance service.

On the day, 25 paramedics went along and flew in two-seater gliders with qualified instructors. There were two groups, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon.

A complimentary buffet lunch was provided by the club.

