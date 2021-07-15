Published: 4:00 PM July 15, 2021

A Family Fun Day with lots of free entertainment is to take place in Huntingdon in July.

The event, from 10am till 4pm, is on Huntingdon Market Square on July 31 and has been organised by Huntingdon First and Huntingdonshire District Council.

An event in 2020 had to be cancelled due to restrictions around the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be something for all ages to enjoy, from bungee trampolines to the popular climbing wall. Along with children’s rides and bumper cars, face painter Zoe and Dave the Balloon man and circus skills.

Visitors can also enjoy food and there is a competition to win a hamper full of summer goodies. You can find details of the competition at the empty shop at 22 Chequers Court and also at the event on July 31.

Simply guess the total value of all the items and the winner with the closet guess to the nearest penny will be announced on August 2.

Entry forms will be available outside the shop during office hours and from the Town Rangers. Alternatively keep an eye on our Huntingdon First website and Facebook and future editions of the Hunts Post for an entry form.











