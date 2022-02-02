News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
'What a Beautiful World' exhibition opens at St Neots Museum

Alexander Gilham

Published: 12:00 PM February 2, 2022
Peter Hagger with some of his photographs at the 'What a Beautiful World' exhibition at the St Neots Museum.

Peter Hagger alongside some of his photographs at the St Neots Museum. - Credit: Peter Hagger

An exhibition of photographs taken by a St Neots man is set to open at the town museum this week.

The exhibition features photographs by Peter Hagger, with many taken since the beginning of the pandemic, showcasing the natural world.  

Museum curator Liz Davies, said: "After the terrible trauma of the Covid-19 pandemic an exhibition celebrating the beauty of the world around us is a great way to start 2022."

Entry to the exhibition, which runs from February 2 to March 12, is free to locals and prints of Peter's photographs will be available during the exhibition.

Peter Hagger, said: "Photography has kept me sane during Covid and if I have brought a bit of joy to others with my pictures that is a real bonus, but my photography is firstly for my own enjoyment."

Visitors can also vote for their favourite photograph for a chance to win a complimentary print of the most popular image.

Please check the museum website for opening times and when Peter will be at the museum to learn more about the pictures.

St Neots News

