DJ Low Steppa flying in from Ibiza for Cambridgeshire music festival

Tickets are on sale now for the DSCNNCT Festival in Fenstanton. - Credit: DSCNNCT

DSCNNCT has announced that DJ Low Steppa will be flying in from Ibiza to headline the main stage at this year's music festival.

DJ Low Steppa will headline the DSCNNCT festival in September. - Credit: DSCNNT

Making its name as the region’s hottest house and drum & bass festival, DSCNNCT is known for its incredible vibe and throwing the ultimate party for festival goers.

Joining Low Steppa on the main stage is Saffron Stone, a DJ who is rapidly rising through the ranks appearing at festivals across the UK and internationally, and special guest Shadow Child, a mainstay on the UK’s house music scene.

DSCNNCT’s glamorous disco house stage, last year headlined by legendary DJ Fat Tony, is this year hosted by none other than the iconic Hedkandi, a label that stormed the clubs in the 90s and 00s and is bringing its feel good soulful house vibes to the Cambridgeshire countryside for an event not to be missed.

And DSCNNCT’S loyal drum & bass fans will not be disappointed as legends Brockie & Det are sure to raise the roof at the festival’s much loved Lovely Drop Stage.

Tickets on sale now for DSCNNCT festival in September. - Credit: DSCNNCT

DSCNNCT was created by local DJs David Rosen and Gary Willis who, having promoted events across the county for several years, finally responded to demands to launch a house and drum & bass festival right here in Cambridgeshire.

David said: “We are really fortunate to have an incredible independent music scene here in Cambridgeshire and in recent years we’ve seen some excellent music festivals starting up, but what Gary and I felt was missing was a festival delivering the UK’s hottest house and drum & bass with everything from disco house to tech house, deep house, UK hip hop and jungle, and just giving people an amazing music-led experience.”

Gary added: “This is the third year of DSCNNCT and I am genuinely so excited about what we have lined up for this year’s festival goers. We’ve secured a massive headline DJ in Low Steppa; he’s taken up a residency in Ibiza this summer with Defected, he’s touring all over the world and we can’t wait to have him play here in Cambridgeshire, it’s going to be phenomenal.

DSCNNCT takes place on Saturday, September 17, at Crystal Lakes in Fenstanton. More than 75 artists will play across the festival’s five stages with over 2,000 people set to make it a party to remember. Tickets are available now via www.dscnnctfestival.com

Tickets: www.dscnnctfestival.com

Instagram @dscnnctfestival