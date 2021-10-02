Published: 9:07 AM October 2, 2021

Amelia-Rae Hamilton takes on the title role of Cinderella for the Centre Theatre Players. - Credit: SIMON WEBB

The Centre Theatre Players say they are delighted to be treading the boards again as they prepare for their forthcoming seasonal production, the traditional family pantomime Cinderella.

This is being staged in the Burgess Hall of One Leisure, in St. Ives, from January 12-16.

The show has been written by Daniel Bell who now has his own professional theatre company but has a long and fond association with the Players.

!His script is full of magic and fantasy, super characters and production routines with lots of slapstick comedy and audience participation, said Dick Chalkley

"The show is being directed by Nick Thompson, best known to local audiences for his wonderful comedy pantomime character roles. Also returning for his fifth year is Mark Checkley as musical director.

Amelia-Rae Hamilton takes on the title role of Cinderella. Having studied dance from an early age at the Vicky Grant School of Dance she gained her diploma in dance, drama and singing at the Leicester College of Performing Arts.

Amelia-Rae has been involved in a number of professional shows, including Dance Captain for the Leicester Pantomime Robin Hood and playing Skylar in Bring it On

"She is very excited to be playing Cinderella in the Burgess Hall, the stage where her performing all began," explained Dick.

"The Players are pleased to welcome back Graham Lloyd after a short absence and Vicky Grant who makes a return to the stage after a six-year break. James Thompson makes his second appearance for The Players as the loveable Buttons."

Other principal characters are being played by Becky Keane, Will Dack, Tara Wilson, Ed Martin, Cherry Havard and Matthew Wilson.

The dancers will all be pupils from the Vicky Grant School of Dance, a tradition that has been in place for more than 20 years.

"The Centre Theatre Players have been providing the town with seasonal entertainment for the last 47 years and have gained an excellent reputation for their standards of performance winning the NODA award for best pantomime in the district several times."

Tickets for the show can be purchased online at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/burgesshall or from the main reception of One Leisure in St Ives.