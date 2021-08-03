Published: 12:00 PM August 3, 2021

Historic aircraft are to take to the skies over Little Gransden again after a break of a year caused by the Covid-19 pandemic - with visitors being encouraged to take a lateral flow test in advance.

Tickets are already on sale for the Little Gransden Air and Car Show which takes place on August 29.

The show, which has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for the BBC Children in Need Appeal over the years, features an afternoon of flying, classic cars and static displays.

1-0221 G-AWLO Boeing E75 Stearman Little Gransden 04-10-2009 (Keith Wilson) - Credit: KEITH WILSON

A Second World War era Russian Yak-3 fighter aircraft is expected to make its first UK airshow appearance at Little Gransden.

The programme will also include two Spitfires, two Hurricanes, two Mustangs and two Harvards as well as the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster and the UK’s sole remaining airworthy former RAF Vampire jet trainer, subject to mechnical and weather conditions.

In addition, the show will feature a mix of and vintage and classic aircraft, as well as a selection of high-energy aerobatics - including a spectacular formation aerobatic display from the world-renowned Global Stars.

The show is more than just a four-hour flying display and this year’s event will host a gathering of around 200 vintage, veteran, and classic vehicles, as well as a brand-new Aston Martin DBS Volante.

Several car and motorbike clubs will be in attendance including organisations representing the Austin Healey, Triumph Stag, MG, TR, MX5 and Mustang cars as well as Norton and BSA motorbikes.

A Rolls Royce Spitfire [HR Mod KW] (Rolls-Royce). - Credit: Photo:©2020 John M. Dibbs

In addition to aircraft and cars, the show will provide entertainment for parents and children alike, including an appearance by the award-winning D-Day Darlings, who will be performing live at the show.

A new food village has been created in one central location to provide visitors with a good range of refreshments throughout the day.

Organisers said that as a result of the pandemic they would be taking steps to make the event Covid-compliant and would be following the latest Government guidelines.

They will also be encouraging all visitors to take a lateral flow test 24-hours before the show.

Organised and put on by an entirely unpaid volunteer team, the Little Gransden Air Show started in 1992 and since then the annual event has raised around £350,000 – with money being donated to the BBC Children in Need appeal and other good causes.

Tickets for the 2021 show are available online at: www.littlegransdenairshow.co.uk