See Chris Packham in Cambridge for one night only

Published: 12:07 PM October 14, 2021

Chris Packham will be in Cambridge for one night only. - Credit: CAMBS ARTS THEATRE

Chris Packham, the award-winning presenter, naturalist, conservationist, photographer and author, visits Cambridge for one night only with his Pictures from the Edge of the World show.

You can hear about Chris’ travels to the world’s wildlife hotspots and the beauty he sees in unexpected places.

There is also an opportunity to learn how, through his photography, he hopes to inspire a love of life – with conservation at the heart of his work.

Chris Packham is best known for presenting BBC One’s successful children’s programme The Really Wild Show from 1986-1995.

Other programmes include The X Creatures and the nature series Spring Watch since it began in 2009.

Packham has also presented nature documentaries, written multiple books, presented live on National Geographic Channel and has worked extensively in charity work and wildlife conservation.

The show is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre on Sunday, October 24, and starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £30 and are available from the box office on: 01223 503333 or online: www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.