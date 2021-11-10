If you’re looking for a wonderful present for a new parent this Christmas, why not opt for one of a set of fantastic board books.

Where’s My Polar Bear is one of the latest releases in this series, and perfect for this festive time of year.

Exploring different landscapes with our sledge and woolly hat, we go in search of Mr Polar Bear and all his winter friends - including Mrs Walrus and Mr Hare.

The book represents an interactive hide-and-seek game, which means your child can play as you read along with them.

The felt flaps providing a fun, extra sensory element. This book’s final surprise is sure to incite smiles and giggles all round.

As always, Ingela P Arrhenius’s iconic illustrations are bold and beautiful to look at.

Perfect for curious babies who are eager to start exploring the world around them.



