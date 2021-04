Published: 9:00 AM April 29, 2021

Comedians Rob Beckett, Al Murray, Dara Ó Briain and Ed Byrne will bring the laughs when Cambridge Comedy Festival comes to Abbots Ripton near Huntingdon.

The three-day event from Friday July 9 to Sunday July 11 will feature the best circuit acts, left-field fringe performers, plus live podcast and family shows and all set in the beautiful open-air location.

The festival will take place on Grange Farm in Abbots Ripton, Huntingdon, which is where the Secret Garden Party was held.

It’s been venue based each year but in 2016 and 2017 it was moved outdoors to Jesus Green in Cambridge.

Organisers have decided to host it outdoors once again for 2021 - but expand it into a fully-fledged festival experience.

They said: “We have more than 150 acts appearing across four stages packed with so many amazingly funny comedians from superstar household names to the very best circuit acts.

"After the comedy shows have finished each evening, we’ve even got comedians having a go at DJ’ing their favourite tunes in the Glade bar area.

“If all of that isn’t enough to tickle your comedy appetite, we’ve also got a fresh water swimming lake on site.”

There will be camping right next to the arena – and even Boutique Camping too.

Full weekend passes are available (with or without camping) or individual day tickets.

Here’s some sneak preview highlights…

Friday (site opens 2pm shows from 6pm)

Rob Beckett, Milton Jones, Mark Watson, Arthur Smith, Larry Dean, Catherine Bogart, Masie Adam, Darren Harriott, Radio 4’s The Skewer and kids shows.

Saturday (site opens 11am shows from midday)

Dara Ó Briain, Ed Byrne, Gary Delaney, Nina Conti, Reginald D Hunter, Russell Kane, Sindhu Vee, BINGO and kids shows

Sunday (site opens 11am shows from midday)

Al Murray, Seann Walsh, Hal Cruttenden, Jo Caulfield, Kiri Pritchard McClean, Paul Foot, Rosie Jones, Sara Keyworth, Angela Barnes and kids shows.

Due to unforeseen circumstances Sean Lock will not be able to perform at this year's Cambridge Comedy Festival. Comedian and friend Rob Beckett will be stepping in.

The Cambridge Comedy Festival was launched in 2007 by the Jesterlarf Comedy Club with the aim of recreating a micro version of the world-famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival experience in Cambridge.

For full details, tickets and timings visit www.cambridgecomedyfestival.com