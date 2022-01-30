Review

On February 6, 1952 Princess Elizabeth of York, became Queen.

For 70 years this one woman has been our monarch and in this delightful children's picture book we explore young Elizabeth's life before she became queen.

For many of us, the Queen has always been an elderly lady and perhaps for children this is a clever and insightful way to introduce the younger monarch to children.

The book is factual, but the charming illustrations and the lively layout and tone means that it will keep any young reader's interest from start to finish and they may learn a few things too.

I particularly loved the little asides, (on Coronation Day a person in the crowd complains their arm hurts from waving so much, a friend suggests a glove on a stick next time!!).

The final pages end on her Coronation Day in 1953 and as the book itself says 'she is not only a fantastic Queen but she is a record breaker'.