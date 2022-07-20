Gallery

The Buckfest volunteers 'went over and above' to ensure the event was a success. - Credit: BUCKFEST

A sell-out crowd of 2,400 people attended Buckfest 2022 at the weekend - making it the largest event in the festival's history.

Visitors enjoyed a huge line-up of 21 bands across three stages, with head-liners Rock the 90s wowing the crowd with an epic set of Britpop and dance tunes.

There were 21 bands at the Buckfest event on Saturday. - Credit: SALLY NEWHOUSE

The festival was supported by more than 100 volunteers who worked tirelessly in extreme heat to ensure the smooth running of the event.

Black Cat Radio presenter Ste Greenall was at Buckfest. - Credit: SALLY NEWHOUSE

Black Cat Radio's Big English Breakfast Show presenter Ste Greenhall, who managed the acoustic stage, said: “I have been really privileged to be involved with Buckfest over the last few years and am in awe of the way the event runs like clockwork.”

Nicky Warnock, a committee member for the festival, said: “This year was a massive success, but also a huge challenge because of the heat. We are extremely lucky to have such amazing support from our volunteers - who went above and beyond to make sure that Buckfest 2022 was fun, safe and totally amazing.

"We couldn’t do it without them, and on behalf of the committee, we would like to say the biggest of thank you’s to all of our volunteers."

The was fun and entertainment for all the family at Buckfest. - Credit: SALLY NEWHOUSE

Some of the Buckfest crew who worked so hard on the day in extreme heat. - Credit: SALLY NEWHOUSE

Stagecoach provided a free shuttle bus service to and from the festival which was hugely popular and used by more than 700 people.

Buckfest is a non-profit event and raises money for local charities, and beneficiaries of this year's festival are the Hunts Community Cancer Network, Three Pillars Feeding the Homeless and Huntingdonshire Society for the Blind.

The committee has said the fundraising total and distribution of funds will be announced soon, but the festival has already received two huge donations from the Black Bull in Brampton and Hotel Chocolat, who have each donated £2,500.

Nick Ruston, vice-chair of the Huntingdonshire Society for the Blind, said: “A big 'thank you' to you all for choosing Hunts Blind as one of your charities of the year.

"It’s a special year for us as it’s our centenary and your support will enable us to continue delivering a first rate service to our 500,plus visually impaired members.

"As much as the financial support, letting us be present at your event also allowed us to raise awareness of what we do. We were able to talk to several people who had friends or relations suffering visual impairment.

"We could tell them that we can help them with advice, guidance, aids, etc, to help them live as independently as possible - and we can offer numerous social activities to minimise any feelings of loneliness.

"To summarise, it was a ‘win, win’ day - some fundraising, some ‘friend raising’ and a cracking day which we all enjoyed. Your support is truly appreciated.”

Buckfest 2023 will be held on Saturday 22, tickets will go on sale in April 2023. If you are interested in getting involved, email: info@buckfest.org.

Buckfest relies on volunteers and its committee. - Credit: SALLY NEWHOUSE



