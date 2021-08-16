News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Details of the 2021 Gransden Show

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:25 AM August 16, 2021   
This year's Gransden Show takes place on September 25. 

This year's Gransden Show takes place on September 25. - Credit: GRANSDEN SHOW

A country show at Great Gransden is expected to attract thousands of visitors on its return next month.

The long-running show had to be cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions, but organisers are all set for 2021.

The Gransden Show, which is celebrating its 118th year, will provide a day of entertainment for the whole of the family at the show field in Caxton Road, on September 25.

The show dates back to Victorian times when similar events were set up across the country to highlight the many new agricultural methods and also countryside pursuits.

The event is organised by Gransden and District Agricultural Society which has held on to its decades-old traditions.

You may also want to watch:

Charlotte Kane-Belcher, event manager for the society, said: “The show has been running since 1891 and was unfortunately cancelled last year due to the Covid pandemic.

“We have so much entertainment this year in our main ring as well as on the showground, including country crafts, a food hall, craft fairs and, of course, there is a good range of refreshments for people to enjoy.

"It will be a fantastic day out for all the family,”

The will be lots of entertainment for families at the 2021 Gransden show.

The will be lots of entertainment for families at the 2021 Gransden show. - Credit: GRANSDEN SHOW

The main ring will see performances, including a land army display, falconry and pony club games as well as children’s entertainment, including a traditional Punch and Judy show.

There will also be a host of competitions in areas including horses, livestock, home fare and produce, flower arranging, pigeons and dogs as well as demonstrations, attractions,craft fair and around 100 trade stands.

The Gransden Show has been running since Victorian times.

The Gransden Show has been running since Victorian times. - Credit: GRANSDEN SHOW

Admission to the Gransden Show 2021 is from 9am and entry is priced at £12 on the gates and £10 booked online in advance for adults, £5 for 11 to 18-year-olds and is free for children under 11.

Parking is also free for those attending the event.
Further information about the show can be found at www.gransdenshow.org.uk

