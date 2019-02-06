The Hunts Post, in conjunction with the theatre company, is offering one pair of tickets for the opening night on February 21 to one lucky reader.

To be in with a chance of winning the tickets, answer this question: In which American state is the theatre based in this musical?

Send your answers to: The Hunts Post, 30 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3TB or email: competitions@huntspost.co.uk. Include name and daytime telephone number. Closing date is February 18. Winner will be notified and tickets can be picked up on the night.

This is a feel good, romantic comedy musical featuring a score from the Gershwin Brothers’ songbook.

Crazy for You charts the troubled love story of Bobby, son of a wealthy New York banking family and frustrated Broadway dancer, and Polly, daughter of the proprietor of a failing theatre in Deadrock, Nevada.

Sent to close the theatre down, Bobby falls for Polly and, in the guise of a Hungarian impresario, decides to save the theatre by putting on a show.

Mistaken identities, heartbreak, happiness and wealth of memorable tunes including I Got Rhythm, They Can’t Take That Away From Me, Shall We Dance, Someone To Watch Over Me and Embraceable You, will all feature in this exhilarating celebration of the great Broadway musical.

Performances take place from February 21-24.

Tickets are priced at £16.50 and are available from the box office online at: ww.thelittleboxoffice.com/swevents.