One of the UK's most exhilarating live performers, Nathan has seven top 10 albums under his belt in Ireland, including three number ones and has just released his new album Irish Heartland which he will tour throughout January and February.

Having headlined his own arena shows at the 3Arena Dublin and SSE Arena Belfast, 2018 saw Nathan perform for the Pope at the mammoth Croke Park and release his autobiography Born for the Road: My Story so Far.

Last year he even had his very own St Patrick's Day show on BBC Ulster, joined by fellow country starts Catherine McGrath and Chloe Agnew.

Growing up in a house where Country and Western music filled the air, Nathan was exposed to classic songs of Johnny Cash, Don Williams and Dolly Parton. From the tender age of four years old, not only learning to play guitar, piano and accordion, which plays a vital part in his live show, Nathan quickly became head chorister in the Liverpool Boys choir where he toured the world and even performed in front of the Pope in Rome.

