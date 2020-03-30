The event, which has been running since 1965 was due to take place at Cherry Hinton Hall from July 30 to August 2.

After careful consideration, Cambridge City Council, which runs the festival, said it had to put the safety of all those involved in the organisation of the event, as well as performers and members of the public who would have been attending.

In a statement, the council said: “The safety of festival-goers, as well as the artists, staff and crew who make the Cambridge Folk Festival possible, are our top priority.

“The situation around coronavirus has been changing rapidly in the past days and weeks and, unfortunately, under the circumstances it is becoming too difficult to plan, prepare and deliver an event on the scale of the folk festival whilst keeping everyone safe.

“We know this will be a blow not just for our festival-goers, many of whom have been supporting Cambridge loyally for many years, but for the incredible artists who make Cambridge so special, as well as for our staff and crew.

“Artists and many others working in the live music sector are under tremendous pressure, especially as many have already seen gigs and tours cancelled or postponed, and this decision has not been taken lightly.

“As a local authority, Cambridge City Council, which runs the festival, has frontline responsibilities in times of crisis and is working hard to support local residents.

“Our immediate focus has to be on supporting our community through this difficult time, particularly those who are frail and vulnerable.”

The city council has advised that those who have already booked tickets will be protected. People will be offered the choice of a refund or the chance to hold onto their tickets for the 2021 edition.

A spokesman for the event added: “Please be patient and wait to hear from us about your options for a refund – our box office is extremely busy and will contact you in due course.