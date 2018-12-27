Pete Firman Pete Firman

The Pete Firman: Marvels show features one of the leading comedy magicians on February 28.

Firman brings an astonishing live show after many television appearances. Audiences will experience his trademark blend of laugh-out-loud comedy and jaw-dropping magic.

He has appeared on Tonight at the London Palladium and The Next Great Magician, The Magicians, The John Bishop Show and The Sarah Millican Television Programme.

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm. Aged 15-plus.

Mark Steel - comedian, broadcaster, newspaper columnist and author - will bring his new show: Everything’s Gonna Be Alright - to the same venue on March 20.

A stand-up comedian known for his left-wing beliefs he has made many appearances on radio and television shows as a guest panellist, and has written regular columns in The Guardian.

He says: “A few years ago, it seemed unlikely that the UK would vote to leave the EU; we had a reasonable opposition to the Tory Government; Donald Trump was a buffoon who surely wasn’t going to beat Hillary Clinton and I was living the married suburban ideal, since then it’s all gone to pot!”

Mark’s sell-out show Who Do I Think I Am, revealed his natural father was a world backgammon champion. Now the star of Radio 4’s Mark Steel’s in Town, and newspaper columnist of the year is on tour.

He has written and presented many series of Mark Steel’s In Town on BBC Radio 4 (new series out soon) and toured it live around the UK. Mark has presented the BAFTA nominated Mark Steel Lectures for BBC2, is a regular on BBC One’s Have I Got News For You and Radio 4’s The News Quiz. He’s also appeared on BBC2’s QI and Room 101. Mark has written several acclaimed books, including: Reasons To Be Cheerful and What’s Going On and he writes a weekly column for The Independent for which he won Columnist of the Year at the Press Awards in 2015.

Doors open at 7.15pm and the show starts at 8pm, aged 14,plus.

Tickets for both shows are: £16 + £1.50 booking fee – £17.50, concessions £14 + £1.50 booking fee – £15.50( NHS staff only) must produce ID) from the box office on: Cambridge Live Tickets: 01223 357 851 or online.