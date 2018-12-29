Born to Chinese immigrants in the UK, Ken says he never had the most normal upbringing. His show Best Dad Ever, is a tale of his childhood, exploring his obsession with toy lambs and his complicated relationship with his parents.

Having appeared on Radio 4’s The Now Show, the Comedy Store, Celebrity Eggheads and BBC Three’s Top Tens. Ken is now the writer and star of his own BBC Radio 4 series, Chinese Comedian. In 2019, he will co-host E4’s brand new gameshow The Hangover Games.

While at St John’s College. he wrote and performed for the Cambridge Footlights and directed The Footlights International Tour Show 2015: Love Handles. 8pm. Tickets, £15 from: 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk.