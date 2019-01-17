As one of the most exciting up-and-coming talents on the UK circuit, Cheng will be travelling the UK with his critically acclaimed show Best Dad Ever – one of The Guardian’s Best Shows of the Edinburgh Festival 2018.

Born to Chinese immigrants in the UK, Ken never had the most normal upbringing. Best Dad Ever is a tale of his unique childhood, exploring his obsession with toy lambs and his complicated relationship with his parents - aided again by his trusty PowerPoint presentation.

Before unearthing his comedic talent, Cheng followed an interesting career path. Whilst studying for a maths degree at Cambridge University he found a passion for poker. On realising his potential as a professional poker player, he dropped out of Cambridge to pursue this full-time for nine years before setting his sights on the comedy stage.

Cheng has also hosted his own four-part series on BBC Radio 4 - Ken Cheng: Chinese Comedian. On the small screen, Ken has recently been announced as host of new 10-episode game show series Hangover Games on E4, alongside fellow comedian Matt Richardson. He will also be appearing on ITV2’s brand new comedy show The Stand Up Sketch Show. Both of these new series are due to air in early 2019.

Kicking off with two nights at London’s VAULT Festival, the show comes to the Cambridge Junction on January 30 and tickets are available from the box office on: 01223 511511.