The comedian, who has established himself on the live circuit supporting huge comic talent such as Stephen Merchant, Kevin Bridges, Michael McIntyre and Alan Carr, has already clocked up two sell-out UK tours and two sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival.

Widdicombe is best known for the twice BAFTA nominated and multiple Broadcast and RTS award winning Channel 4 series The Last Leg, as well as his critically acclaimed BBC sitcom JOSH and his role as team captain on BBC Two's Insert Name Here.

A regular on our screens, he has also starred in BBC One's Live At The Apollo, Would I Lie To You, Have I Got News For You and Celebrity Mastermind, BBC Two's QI, Mock the Week and Channel 4's 8 Out of 10 Cats and Alan Carr: Chatty Man.

He will be at the Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre, in Huntingdon, on July 2. Tickets are priced at £17.50/ concessions and NHS are £15.50 and available from the box office on: 01223 357851 or online: www.jesterlarf.com.

Entry is 14+ and the show starts at 8pm.