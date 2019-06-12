The comedy superstar is now a well known face on television and among his credits he has hosted The Royal Variety Performance.

As well as his comedy, he has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including John Bishop's Australia John Bishop's Britain John Bishop's Only Joking, The John Bishop Show, The John Bishop Christmas Show and John Bishop's Gorilla Adventure.

More recently he did John Bishop's Ireland and four series of John Bishop: In Conversation With… which sees him chatting, one to one with some of the UK's biggest names.

Bishop says he is looking forward to this latest adventure and "can't wait" to be back on the road again. This will be his eighth stand-up tour.

The John Bishop: Work in Progress show is at the performing arts centre on October 9/10/11.

Tickets are £31 or £29 for NHS staff and the show is strictly 16+.

Tickets are available from the box office on: 01223 357 851 or online: from www.jesterlarf.com.

Show starts at 8pm.

For more details go to: @johnbishop100 or Facebook.com/johnbishoponline.