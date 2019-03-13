Now comfortably in his forties, award-winning comedian and new dad, Wool delves into his back catalogue of material spanning 25 years to perform some of his more subversive routines, in this intelligent comedy best-of. Does he still agree with his early points of view or has he finally grown up?

Glenn began his comedy career in his hometown of Vancouver in 1995. He moved to London in 1998 and quickly established himself in the London comedy circuit before becoming a globally recognised star. As well as performing live shows around the world, his TV credits include John Oliver’s ‘New York Stand-Up Show’ as well as appearances on The Green Room with Paul Provenza, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Russell Howard’s Good News and numerous other UK stand-up shows. In 2016 Glenn was featured on The John Bishop Show on BBC1 and hosted a new NBC series Before the Morning After. He also lent his voice (along with Katherine Ryan) to the BAFTA award-winning Lottie Bearshout: Good as Goaled for Disney XD.

In recent years Glenn has dominated the international comedy circuit, performing to huge crowds in Holland, Singapore, Dubai, Cape Town, Melbourne, Montreal, LA, New York, Auckland and Sydney. He has also frequently been a hugely popular addition to many of the UK’s biggest and greatest summer music festivals, including Reading & Leeds, Bestival, Download, Sonisphere and Glastonbury.

Glenn’s success has only grown in recent years, with 2017 and 2018 seeing him touring with Reginald D Hunter for his Some People v. Reginald D. Hunter tour. You may have heard him on Freestyle with Frankie Boyle, or seen him on Doug Stanhope’s The Comedians’ Comedian’s Comedians (SeeSo), which was recorded at South by Southwest.

Tickets are £15.50 and available from the box office on: 01223 511511. Starts 8pm.