A year and a half since his last tour Peak Bullsh*t, household name and nonsense-nailer Andy Parsons is back on the road and Andy is confident that playing to a whole host of theatres across the UK will undoubtedly mend the myriad divisions this country faces.

As seen on Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, QI, he has also appeared on BBC's Question Time, The Daily Politics, This Week and Newsnight.

In the last year, Andy has hosted People's Vote rallies at the Electric Ballroom, Central Hall Westminster and in Parliament Square to more than 100,000 people as well as fronting Independent Age's latest Campaign Against Loneliness.

Tickets for the show on December are £17.50 and (£15.5 for NHS staff) at: www.hh-pac.com. Doors open at 7.15pm and show starts at 8pm.