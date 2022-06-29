Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Civil war event in Huntingdon this weekend

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:48 AM June 29, 2022
A civil war re-enactment will take place at Castle Hills park.

A civil war re-enactment will take place at Castle Hills park.

Civil War comes to Huntingdon this weekend!

The civil war re-enactment is part Huntingdonshire History Festival and takes place on July 2/3 at Castle Hills Park.

Visitors can enjoy drill displays, skirmishes, and other activities at the event, which has been organised by the Cromwell Museum and is the opening shot of the 2022 festival.

The festival is a community event running for the next month to bring the rich story of the area to life for local people and visitors to the town.

Members of the Sealed Knot re-enactment group will be portraying soldiers occupying the Huntingdon during the English Civil War as part of a free event which runs from 11am until 4pm both days.

Colonel John Pickering’s Regiment of the Sealed Knot will be setting up a Living History encampment on Castle Hills Park, complete with a cannon.

Troops will be staging drill displays and activities throughout the day, including a chance to join in a 1600s lesson as would have been carried out at the Town’s Grammar School, the trial of a suspected spy and children’s have-a-go drill sessions.

Stuart Orme, curator of the Museum said: "With the warm weather and people looking for fun activities this weekend, this event is a great opportunity for all the family to explore part of the rich heritage of Huntingdon, with the Civil War brought to life by our re-enactors from the Sealed Knot, plus lots of activities to enjoy!”

The ‘Civil War’ event runs from 11am until 4pm on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 July at Castle Hills Park in Huntingdon. Admission is free of charge. For more details, visit the Museum’s website at www.cromwellmuseum.com.


