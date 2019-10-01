The Friends of St Neots Museum have organised the event, which will tell the story of the English Civil War battle that took place in St Neots in 1648.

Dr Peter Raggatt will present the lecture, telling the story of the 1648 battle on St Neots Market Square and he will do this from an eye-witness perspective.

This style of lecture will provide the audience with a fascinating way of understanding the story of the battle and those who took part, from Henry Rich, 1st Earl of Holland to Dutch mercenary soldier, Colonel Dolbier and the foot soldiers in the ranks.

He will also recount details about the Royalist troops who arrived in St Neots on the afternoon of the July 9, their leaders and foot soldiers, as well as information about the weapons they used, from pikes to musket guns, which will bring this event alive.

Dr Raggatt has also published an informative booklet about the battle which is available from the museum.

You may also want to watch:

The lecture is free for all Friends of St Neots Museum, or £5 for non-members. Tea and cakes will be served. The lecture starts at 4pm.

Tickets available from the museum or on Eventbrite.

The museum is based in New Street.

www.stneotsmuseum.org.uk

Museum Tel: 01480 214163.

email: curators@stneotsmuseum.org.uk

Also follow the museum on facebook: @stneotsmuseum or twitter @StNeotsMuseum