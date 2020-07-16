Cinemagoers will be able to book a “box” on the grass for a maximum of six people from their social bubble so they can watch the film as a group.

Film fans will also be able to pre-order sparking wine, beer and a picnic platter for the sessions which take place on July 18 and July 25.

On Saturday July 18 Secret Life of Pets 2 will be showing from 4pm and Rocketman from 7pm. Grease will be screened from 7pm on Saturday July 25.

Cllr Marge Beuttell, executive councillor for operations and environment, said: “We are hugely excited to announce an open-air cinema for Hinchingbrooke Country Park and by securing box office hits we hope all ages can enjoy the experience.

“The team are fantastically imaginative in thinking of new ways to for people to enjoy our green spaces.”

The socially distanced shows are a first for the park with filmgoers able to book a 4m by 2m “box” for their bubbles or households and there will be a limited number of premium boxes.

The boxes, which can be chosen from a seating plan, are marked out so that people are a minimum of 2m from others and there will be 5m gangways.

Toilets will be available along with refreshments, a licensed bar, free hot water to fill hot water bottles which cinemagoers need to bring with them.

Tickets must be purchased in advance from: www.ticketsource.co.uk/hcp.