It will take place at the Free Church, in St Ives, and starts at 7.30pm. The concert is a collection of Christmas music and readings, entry is free and there will be a retiring collection in aid of Dan's Hope - a local charity supporting research into Muscular Dystrophy.

Tapestry is a mixed voice, a cappella chamber choir based in Huntingdonshire. Although performing mostly in Cambridgeshire and neighbouring counties, the choir also performs further afield. Earlier this year they sang in York as part of the York Festival of Ideas. Tapestry has also sung in Germany and, this time last year they took part in the US premiere of The Great War Symphony , a work commissioned from the Norfolk composer Patrick Hawes and performed on Remembrance Sunday at the Carnegie Hall, New York.

The choir sings a wide range of secular and sacred music from across the centuries, harmonising a rich tapestry of interweaving part lines - as reflected in the choir's name.

Tapestry holds between six and 10 concerts each year, often raising funds for local charities. In 2018, the choir raised almost £6,000.