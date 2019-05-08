The play, written by Alan Ayckbourn, is a comedy play within a play and is being directed by Sarah Hogben.

A shy widower attempts to escape from his loneliness by joining his local amateur light operatic society. Then, by accident, rather than design, (as he cannot in fact say 'no' to anything, be it a request to obtain confidential information from his company or an offer of illicit sex!) he advances from newcomer to taking the leading role.

As the play unfolds Alan Ayckbourn, skillfully draws parallels between John Gay's The Beggar's Opera to the day-to-day activities of the amateur society members performing it.

You may also want to watch:

Throughout the play the characters keep us entertained as they bound from one rehearsal to the next and keep us laughing as their real-life dramas seem to be brought to life on stage more than their actual character parts are.

This fast paced play is guaranteed to leave the audience on an exhausted high.

A Chorus of Disapproval is being performed at Offord Village Hall on May 16/17/18 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available from: www.ticketsource.co.uk/theoffordplayers.