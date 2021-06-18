Check out our Things To Do guide

Published: 11:00 AM June 18, 2021

Ralph Fiennes is appearing in Four Quarters at the Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: MATT HUMPHREY

FOUR QUARTETS: Celebrated English actor Ralph Fiennes directs and stars in this world premiere production at the Cambridge Arts Theatre, from June 28-July 10. The show sees Fiennes performing an adaptation of four TS Eliot poems. Tickets are priced from £25-£40 and are available from the box office on: 01223 503333 or book online at: www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.

FAMILY FESTIVAL: Family Fun and Run Day at Hinchingbrooke Country Park on June 26. Includes games and stalls, free entry. Event runs from 10am till 4pm.

BUBBLE RUSH: Takes place at Huntingdon Racecourse on July 24. Participants can enjoy four bubble stations splurging out coloured foam and raise money for charity. Tickets and more information is available at: www.each.org.uk/each-events.

EXHIBITION : The St Neots Museum is hosting an exhibition to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Longsands School. Includes photos and personal memories. The museum is open from Tuesday till Saturday.

BUCKFEST: Will take place on August 21 and tickets, priced £13 for adults and £2 for children (aged 12 and under) go on sale on June 5. Tickets available from the following outlets: Buckden Village Club, Days of Buckden, Vinyl Revival (Buckden) Crafty Monkey (St Neots) and Music Street (Huntingdon).

You may also want to watch:

SHAKESPEARE: Tickets for a performance of Shakespeare in Love and War are now on sale as Huntingdon welcomes back Shakespeare at The George (SaTG). Shakespeare In Love And War will be performed in the open air courtyard of The George, from Tuesday, June 22, to Saturday, July 3, operating at a significantly reduced capacity with socially distanced seating and a smaller cast than usual. Tickets at: www.satg.org.uk/tickets.

VILLAGE FETE: Little Paxton QEII Playing Fields on July 10, from midday till 4.45pm.

TALLEST SUNFLOWER COMP: Open to children who live or go to school in Little Paxton. Free to enter and closing date for entries is July 16. Judging will take place between July 17-31. Entries forms available from Little Paxton Parish Council website.

VILLAGE FETE: Little Paxton QEII Playing Fields on July 10, from midday till 4.45pm.

RAMSEY FETE: AT St Thomas à Becket Church and Ramsey St Mary’s Church on Abbey Green, Ramsey, on July 10, from 1.30pm to 4.30pm. Stalls, refreshments, concert band, raffle and fun dog show.

HUNTINGDON CARNIVAL: Huntingdon Carnival and Live in the Park to return this year on August 7/8. Stalls, craft marquee, arena entertainment, food and beer tent. Opens at midday. More information about charity stalls or trade stand, contact carnival chairman, Bill Hensley on: 07767 823424.

INFO: If you would like your event included in Things To Do, contact: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.



