Keen photographers from across the district will be showcasing some of their work at an exhibition in St Neots.

The St Neots Camera Club is hosting the event at the Priory Centre, in St Neots, on October 8. Members will be showing prints and projected images which have been assessed and judged as part of an annual competition, which has picked out the best work.

"If you have ever wondered what goes on at a camera club or you thought it was only for serious photographers, nothing could be further from the truth," said club president Steve Williams.

"We welcome everyone, no matter their age or ability - all you need is an interest in photography, whether that be prints or digital."

The club meets on Tuesdays at 7.30pm, until mid-April, normally at the St Neots Bowling Club. Members can enjoy at rich and varied programme for this year’s season, which is available on their website.

Steve says the club offers help, instruction, competitions, companionship with people having similar interests and they are always happy to share photographic knowledge.

