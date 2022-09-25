Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Things to do

Camera club to hold exhibition in St Neots

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:00 PM September 25, 2022
This photo entitled 'Stairs' was taken by camera club member Peter Hagger.

This photo entitled 'Stairs' was taken by camera club member Peter Hagger. - Credit: PETER HAGGER

Keen photographers from across the district will be showcasing some of their work at an exhibition in St Neots.

The St Neots Camera Club is hosting the event at the Priory Centre, in St Neots, on October 8. Members will be showing prints and projected images which have been assessed and judged as part of an annual competition, which has picked out the best work.

"If you have ever wondered what goes on at a camera club or you thought it was only for serious photographers, nothing could be further from the truth," said club president Steve Williams.

"We welcome everyone, no matter their age or ability - all you need is an interest in photography, whether that be prints or digital."

The club meets on Tuesdays at 7.30pm, until mid-April, normally at the St Neots Bowling Club. Members can enjoy at  rich and varied programme for this year’s season, which is available on their website.

Steve says the club offers help, instruction, competitions, companionship with people having similar interests and they are always happy to share photographic knowledge. 
 

St Neots News

Don't Miss

Fire crews tackle the large fire this morning in Bar Hill

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Children evacuated from bus fire in Cambridgeshire

Alexander Gilham

person
St Neots Man Cave is opening on October 9 in the Steve van de Kerkhove Building.

New community space for men opening in town next month

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Dr Nik Johnson, mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Combined Authority responds to Stagecoach’s withdrawal of services

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire police officer in Ely

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police officer who controlled and coerced partner sentenced

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon