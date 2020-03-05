Cambridge Folk Festival, Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Live Cambridge Folk Festival, Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Live

The annual music festival is returning to the grounds of Cherry Hinton Hall in Cambridge from July 30 to August 2.

New names include Grammy Award-winning Patty Griffin from Texas, multi-award-winning Seth Lakeman and South America's Chico Trujillo.

Patty Griffin makes only her second appearance at the festival, following her Best Folk Album Grammy Award for her current self-titled album.

Seth Lakeman will appear with his full festival band. His recent work 'A Pilgrim's Tale' marks the 400th anniversary of The Mayflower ship setting sail for the Americas.

Julie Fowlis, whose vocals have enchanted audiences on her own solo albums, high profile collaborations and her film and TV work, is also joining the bill.

Also joining is South America's hugely popular Chico Trujillo, aka 'The Latin Gogol Bordello', purveyors of a barnstorming mixture of new Chilean rock and hints of punk and ska.

UK Americana chart toppers The Delines from Portland Oregon, whose second album 'The Imperial' was released to rave reviews and sold-out tour dates in 2019 are also joining.

From the Highlands of Scotland, award-winning Elephant Sessions, who exploded onto the indie folk scene, transcending boundaries worldwide are on the line-up.

Sam Lee, original singer, folk song interpreter, a passionate conservationist, committed song collector, whose most recent album 'Old Wow' was released to widespread critical acclaim, is also on the line-up.

Rising blues prodigy, young guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram from Clarksdale, Mississippi with a sound that encompasses B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix and Prince has been added.

Bringing 100 years of American music, plus original compositions, Davina & The Vagabonds, whose shows are filled with New Orleans charm are the final additions.

Artists already announced: Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Passenger, Seasick Steve, Suzanne Vega, Show of Hands, Lankum, Martha Wainwright, Fatoumata Diawara.

Cambridge Folk Festival takes place from July 30 to August 2 in the grounds of Cherry Hinton Hall, Cambridge. To get tickets, visit: www.cambridgelive.org.uk/folk-festival/tickets