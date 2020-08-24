The opening night on Thursday, August 20 of the Cambridge Drive-In Cinema at Trumpington Park & Ride. Picture: Jean-Luc Benazet The opening night on Thursday, August 20 of the Cambridge Drive-In Cinema at Trumpington Park & Ride. Picture: Jean-Luc Benazet

The first weekend of the drive-in cinema event went extremely well, according to organisers, and quite a few shows were sold out.

However, Cambridge Film Projects had to cancel Friday evening’s screenings for health and safety reasons due to the high winds.

The team behind the film festival have rescheduled the movies to be screened on an extra day.

Film-goers can now enjoy both BlacKkKlansman and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood on the evening of Thursday, August 27.

Tom Hanks can be seen in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood at the Cambridge Drive-In Cinema at Trumpington Park & Ride. Tom Hanks can be seen in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood at the Cambridge Drive-In Cinema at Trumpington Park & Ride.

Rescheduled ticket sales are now live and the website – www.cambridgedrivein.uk – has been updated with the new screening times.

In addition to the extra day on Thursday, the weekend also includes:

• Friday, August 28

8.25pm: Parasite (end 10.35pm)

The opening night on Thursday, August 20 of the Cambridge Drive-In Cinema at Trumpington Park & Ride. Picture: Jean-Luc Benazet The opening night on Thursday, August 20 of the Cambridge Drive-In Cinema at Trumpington Park & Ride. Picture: Jean-Luc Benazet

8.40pm: Selma (end 10.40pm)

• Saturday, August 29

8.30pm: Joker (end 10.30pm)

8.35pm: Onward (end 10.15pm)

• Sunday, August 30

8.15pm: Call Me By Your Name (end 10.30pm)

8.30pm: Snowpiercer (end 10.40pm)

• August Bank Holiday Monday, August 31

8.30pm: 2001: A Space Odyssey (end 10.59pm)

8.40pm: Cinema Paradiso (end 10.45pm).