We are promised more glitter, more feathers and a non-stop parade of dance-floor classics including It's Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Love The Nightlife and Finally.

Based on the Oscar-winning film, Priscilla is the adventure of three friends who get aboard a battered old bus bound for Australia's Alice Springs to put on the show of a lifetime.

Their epic journey is a tale of self-discovery, sassiness and acceptance.

This production comes from the team behind the critically acclaimed UK tours of Hairspray with direction by Paul Kerryson and choreography by Tom Jackson-Greaves.

Shows at 7.30pm with Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. Tickets, £26-£40.50 from 01223 357851 or wwww.cornex.co.uk.