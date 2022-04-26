Garden House in Cambridge will host a Cambridge Club Festival "takeover" on Thursday, April 28 - Credit: Cambridge Club Festival

Homegrown food, drink and talent is in focus at one Cambridgeshire music festival.

The Cambridge Club Festival - which is headlined by Diana Ross in 2022 - is set to take over Garden House restaurant in Cambridge ahead of a "Live and Local" talent competition.

The takeover, in the evening of Thursday, April 28, features a limited-edition two-course menu curated by chef Adam Wood.

Thursday's limited-edition dishes include glazed beef short rib, grilled flourish farm greens and wild garlic, and grilled courgette with Berkswell cheese and basil pie.

The Cambridge Club Festival 2022 begins on Friday, June 10 - Credit: The Cambridge Club Festival

Produce from Flourish Farm near Hildersham, which uses Comtois horses to plough land, has inspired some of the dishes.

On the same day, festival organisers will choose a new "Live and Local" talent to join the star-studded line-up.

From 8pm, Live and Local finalists will battle at The Graduate Hotel for the main stage slot, with live funk, soul, Motown and disco music on the bill.

"We've had 100s of entries to our Live and Local competition from across the region and are delighted to showcase the finalists - some of the brightest young talents in Cambridge and the surrounding areas," said festival founder Chris Jammer.

Diana Ross headlines The Cambridge Club Festival 2022 - Credit: The Cambridge Club Festival

The Cambridge Club Festival begins on Friday, June 10 and runs until Sunday, June 12.

Headliners include Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers and Chic, The Jacksons and TLC.

TV's Denise Van Outen, drag icon Jodie Harsh and Fat Tony are also on the line-up, with Marcus Brigstocke and Angelos Epethemiou set to headline the Auditorium of the Intrigue stage.

More information about The Graduate and Garden House is online: https://www.graduatehotels.com/cambridge/restaurant/garden-house/