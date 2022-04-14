Emerging artists to compete for spot on The Cambridge Club Festival bill

An emerging musician, band or artist will grace the same stage as Diana Ross, The Jacksons and TLC this summer - Credit: The Cambridge Club Festival/Archant

An emerging artist from Cambridge and the surrounding area could perform on the same stage as Diana Ross, TLC and The Jacksons this summer.

The Cambridge Club Festival at Childerley Orchard, near Cambourne, has launched a "Live and Local" talent competition.

The winner will be awarded a live set at The Cambridge Club between Frihday, June 10 and Sunday, June 12.

A statement by the organisers reads: "We’re looking for bands, singers and musicians from Cambridgeshire and East Anglia.

"Party-starting is the aim of the game! We want to hear Disco, Funk, Soul, Dance, Motown, Blues and everything in between.

"Live and Local will search for the best bands, singers and musicians in the region, with the prize of a live festival set."

To enter, bands and artists must send a bio and demo - preferably a live performance - to the festival team before 10am on Wednesday.

Just 10 shortlisted candidates will be put to a public vote between April 21 and April 26, and two finalists will battle it out for a festival spot at The Graduate, Cambridge on Thursday, April 28.

Judges from BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, BBC Introducing, The Cambridge Club team, and Sony Music will select the initial shortlist.

This year's Cambridge Club line-up features iconic musicians such as Diana Ross, The Jacksons, TLC and Jodie Harsh.

Marcus Brigstocke headlines the Auditorium of the Intrigue, while Dick and Dom feature at the Imagination Station.

More information about Live and Local is on The Cambridge Club website: https://www.thecambridgeclub.co/live-and-local-competition